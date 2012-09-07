TEXT-S&P summary: Road Management Consolidated PLC

Sept 07 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Road Management Consolidated PLC -------------- 07-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Highway and
Street
Construction
===============================================================================
Rationale
The 'B+' long-term underlying rating (SPUR) on the GBP165 million senior secured
bond, due 2021, issued by the U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Road
Management Consolidated PLC (RMC), reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view of the vehicle's weak and uncertain financial profile, as
demonstrated by its low debt service cover ratios (DSCRs).
The bond retains an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Ambac
Assurance Corp. (Ambac; not rated) of payment of scheduled interest and
principal. According to our criteria, the rating on a monoline-insured debt
issue reflects the higher of either the rating on the monoline or the SPUR.
Therefore, the long-term rating on the bonds reflects the SPUR.
The rating reflects, in our view, the following principal credit risks:
-- The forecast DSCRs are very weak and, in our opinion, will likely
remain so for the foreseeable future.
-- As a result, we believe that there is an increasing chance of a
trigger event or an acceleration event occurring at one of the project roads
over the next three to five years.
-- 80%-90% of revenues in coming years are directly correlated to other
vehicle (OV) traffic because it lies in the lowest traffic payment band. Any
change in OV volumes will result in the same change in OV revenues. Therefore,
RMC does not benefit from the banding structure in the project for this
proportion of its revenue.
-- RMC projects OV volumes to increase by 1% in 2012 and then 2% annually
on both roads until 2016. Based on performance to date, and in view of
uncertainties regarding future oil prices, levels of fuel duty, and economic
growth, we consider this forecast to be optimistic, as does the lenders'
technical adviser (TA).
These risks are, in our view, somewhat offset by the following credit
strengths:
-- RMC benefits from substantial liquidity. In our opinion, this is the
project's key strength and helps to partly mitigate the project's weak
forecast DSCRs.
-- We believe the project benefits from an experienced sponsor group and
a strong operations and management (O&M) history, which has resulted in O&M
cost savings.
-- We understand that RMC will retain cash until the financial models
show a pretax DSCR of more than the lock-up level of 1.2x. In addition, the
ratings are further supported by other structural features such as a 12-month
debt-service reserve account (of which six months is cash funded and the
remaining six months covered by a letter of credit), and a five-year
forward-looking major maintenance account. We believe that, collectively,
these measures support the rating and are somewhat stronger requirements than
those of peers.
-- 10%-20% of overall revenues are "availability like" (effectively fixed
payments--with an inflation-linked escalation--with exposure primarily to road
availability rather than traffic volumes), because a considerable proportion
of volumes of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) are in the highest traffic payment
band, and therefore do not generate any additional revenues. HGV traffic
volumes on both roads could fall significantly before affecting revenues
materially.
Traffic volume growth for the first half of 2012 was positive both compared
with the same period in 2011 and national trends, though overall was below RMC
forecasts. On the A419/A417, the total OV vehicle kilometers recorded for the
period to June 30, 2012 increased by 0.9% on 2011, though was below RMC
forecast levels. HGV traffic increased by 1.6% from 2011 to 2012,
significantly ahead of RMC projections.
On the A1(M), the total OV vehicle kilometers for the same period rose by 1.0%
on 2011, below RMC forecasts. HGV traffic increased by 0.6% from 2011 to 2012,
also below expected performance.
By comparison, the Department for Transport's quarterly road traffic report
estimates provisional national motorway traffic growth in cars and HGVs for
first-half 2012 on first-half 2011, respectively, of -0.1% and -4.0%.
The review of future maintenance costs by RMC is still ongoing.
Liquidity
The project benefits from funded debt service reserves of GBP21.8 million in
total, and a combined maintenance reserve of GBP14.2 million.
Recovery analysis
The recovery rating on the GBP165 million senior secured bond issued by RMC is
'1', reflecting our expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery of
outstanding principal in the absence of the guarantee in the event of a
payment default. To date, however, there has been limited experience of loss
or default for U.K. private finance initiative (PFI) projects.
The recovery rating reflects the strong security package, covenants, and
contractual features that are standard compensation for U.K. PFI projects.
Under the creditor-friendly U.K. insolvency framework, step-in rights allow
secured creditors with floating charges to appoint an administrative receiver
to enforce security and, therefore, control the insolvency process.
The post-default senior debt obligations also include the outstanding
principle on a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB; foreign currency
AAA/Negative/A-1+). The loan is pari passu with the bonds but not rated. Cash
flows on both roads have been considered together.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that there is an increasing chance
of a trigger event or an acceleration event occurring at one of the project
roads over the medium term. We base our view on current traffic volume levels
and interest rates, and our view of their future development.
We would lower the rating, possibly by more than one notch, if, in our view,
the likelihood of a trigger event or an acceleration event increases further
or if such an event actually occurs. We currently believe that such a
situation would most likely materialize as a result of continuing
underperformance of OV traffic; or a further negative revision to medium-term
U.K. GDP growth prospects (which are correlated with both traffic volumes and
interest rates). We could also take such action if the project's financial
profile or liquidity position deteriorated following a reinstatement of
shareholder distributions, for example.
At this time, we think that the potential for positive rating action is remote.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology,
Dec. 20, 2011
-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
-- Recovery Ratings For Project Finance Transactions, April 8, 2005