TEXT-Fitch affirms IBRD at 'AAA'/'F1+';outlook stable

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (IBRD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.

IBRD benefits from strong shareholder support. Capital is held by 187 member countries, with the United States ('AAA'/Negative) holding the largest share (16.5% of subscribed capital). Most of the capital takes the form of callable capital, which the bank can call to honour its commitments. Despite the recent downgrades of several eurozone countries, 57.4% of callable capital is rated 'AA-' or above at February 2012, underlining shareholders' ability to provide support in case of need.

Capitalisation is comfortable, as illustrated by a ratio of equity to assets of 12.6% at end-June 2011 (end of FY11). It stabilised during the year thanks to internal equity generation and decelerating growth in activity. Fitch's ratio of usable to required capital (16x at end-June 2011) also evidences strong capitalisation. Fitch expects the bank to maintain a high capitalisation in the coming years as loan growth should slow while additional capital will be paid in by shareholders as part of the recently approved 45.4% capital increase.

At 346.3% at end-June-2011, leverage is in line with 'AAA' rated peers. Borrowings are indirectly capped by a statutory limit, which prevents loans from exceeding the sum of subscribed capital, reserves and surplus. The bank is however less liquid than its peers, with treasury assets accounting for 11.2% of total assets at end-June 2011 although they still fully cover short-term liabilities.

The bank enjoys strong asset quality, partly thanks to its preferred creditor status. Only loans to a single borrower, Zimbabwe, were impaired at end-June 2011, accounting for 0.4% of gross loans and the estimated average rating of borrowers was 'BBB-' at end-June 2011. However, the bank is exposed to concentration risk, with the five largest borrowers accounting for 151% of equity at end-June 2011. This risk is to some extent mitigated by the reasonably solid credit quality of these five largest borrowers (four of them were investment grade at end-June 2011).

Risk management is conservative: treasury assets are managed cautiously with strict minimum ratings. At December 2011, the bank had divested its treasury exposure to troubled eurozone countries. Market risks are minimal thanks to the extensive recourse to swaps with trustworthy counterparts. Profitability recovered in FY11, thanks to improving operating income and to positive fair value adjustments on borrowings and related swaps.

The IBRD is a multilateral development bank founded in 1945. Based in Washington DC (United States), it is part of the World Bank Group, which also includes the International Finance Corporation, the International Development Association, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The bank provides budget and project loans to middle income countries throughout the world.