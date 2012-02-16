TEXT-Fitch affirms IBRD at 'AAA'/'F1+';outlook stable

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development's (IBRD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
IBRD benefits from strong shareholder support. Capital is held by 187 member
countries, with the United States ('AAA'/Negative) holding the largest share
(16.5% of subscribed capital). Most of the capital takes the form of callable
capital, which the bank can call to honour its commitments. Despite the recent
downgrades of several eurozone countries, 57.4% of callable capital is rated
'AA-' or above at February 2012, underlining shareholders' ability to provide
support in case of need.
Capitalisation is comfortable, as illustrated by a ratio of equity to assets of
12.6% at end-June 2011 (end of FY11). It stabilised during the year thanks to
internal equity generation and decelerating growth in activity. Fitch's ratio of
usable to required capital (16x at end-June 2011) also evidences strong
capitalisation. Fitch expects the bank to maintain a high capitalisation in the
coming years as loan growth should slow while additional capital will be paid in
by shareholders as part of the recently approved 45.4% capital increase.
At 346.3% at end-June-2011, leverage is in line with 'AAA' rated peers.
Borrowings are indirectly capped by a statutory limit, which prevents loans from
exceeding the sum of subscribed capital, reserves and surplus. The bank is
however less liquid than its peers, with treasury assets accounting for 11.2% of
total assets at end-June 2011 although they still fully cover short-term
liabilities.
The bank enjoys strong asset quality, partly thanks to its preferred creditor
status. Only loans to a single borrower, Zimbabwe, were impaired at end-June
2011, accounting for 0.4% of gross loans and the estimated average rating of
borrowers was 'BBB-' at end-June 2011. However, the bank is exposed to
concentration risk, with the five largest borrowers accounting for 151% of
equity at end-June 2011. This risk is to some extent mitigated by the reasonably
solid credit quality of these five largest borrowers (four of them were
investment grade at end-June 2011).
Risk management is conservative: treasury assets are managed cautiously with
strict minimum ratings. At December 2011, the bank had divested its treasury
exposure to troubled eurozone countries. Market risks are minimal thanks to the
extensive recourse to swaps with trustworthy counterparts. Profitability
recovered in FY11, thanks to improving operating income and to positive fair
value adjustments on borrowings and related swaps.
The IBRD is a multilateral development bank founded in 1945. Based in Washington
DC (United States), it is part of the World Bank Group, which also includes the
International Finance Corporation, the International Development Association,
the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency and the International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes. The bank provides budget and project loans to
middle income countries throughout the world.