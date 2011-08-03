版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Vodafone to A3; stable outlook (UK)

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 03 - Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L) *Moody's upgrades Vodafone to A3 from Baa1; stable outlook (UK)

