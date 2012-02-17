TEXT-Fitch:Weak results for EMEA capital goods companies factored into rtgs

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings says that the calendar Q411 results for major EMEA capital goods companies are reflected in their current ratings. Fitch's rating case factors in little recovery for the sector in 2012 from calendar Q411.

Fitch's central rating case does not reflect a severe double-dip scenario, despite the economic slowdown in Europe, pressures on public budgets and continued concerns about availability of funding. These factors have slowed investments and weakened consumer spending, leading to poor Q411 results for companies such as Siemens AG ('A+'/Stable) and Royal Philips Electronics ('A'/Stable).

However, negative rating actions could be prompted by a sudden and severe drop in end-market demand, resulting in material contractions of order books, as witnessed in late 2008, which is a precursor to a material decline in activity. In addition, negative rating actions could come from company-specific events like acquisitions, as players shift their growth strategy to M&A in order to mitigate lower growth in Europe. For example, the agency recently revised its Outlook on ABB Ltd. ('BBB+') to Stable from Positive, following its announcement to acquire Thomas & Betts ('BBB'/Rating Watch Positive) for USD3.9bn.

Fitch expects a continued slowdown in 2012 and a protracted recovery in 2013. In such a scenario, capital goods companies that benefited from a healthy recovery in 2011 would be able to weather a moderate slowdown, given their relatively robust financial profiles. For example, ABB, AB Volvo ('BBB'/Stable), ThyssenKrupp AG (TK, 'BBB-'/Stable) and GEA Group AG ('BBB-'/Stable) reported high single-digit to high-teen organic sales growth. This boosted EBIT by a fifth to a half, supported free cash flow generation and reduced leverage (pre-acquisitions).

In addition, globally diversified manufacturers such as ABB, Siemens, GEA and TK, which benefit from good exposure to emerging markets and stronger European economies are likely to be less affected by a eurozone slowdown. Globally, growth continues to be driven by emerging markets, to which many EMEA capital goods companies such as ABB, Siemens and GEA have sizeable exposure, (about half for the former and about one-third for the latter three companies). In Europe, the German economy remains strong, although GDP growth flattened towards the end of 2011. This has benefited companies such as TK, which generates almost 30% of its revenues there.

The agency expects that strong order books built up in 2011 will help support activity in early 2012. On average, order intake growth in 2011 was in the mid-teens to low-20s, although the early-cycle companies, such as truck manufacturer, Volvo, reported weakening order intake towards the end of 2011. The agency also notes the modest recovery in key leading indicators for the industry, notably in the US, where there has been some expansion of the manufacturing sector. If this continues, it could benefit operating performance towards H212, particularly for companies which derive a sizeable portion of revenues in the US, such as Philips (31% in NA) and Siemens (20% in US).