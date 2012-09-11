TEXT-Fitch affirms Toyota Motor at 'A'; outlook stable

In addition Fitch has affirmed the ratings of five Toyota affiliates - Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC), Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V., Toyota Credit Canada Inc., Toyota Finance Australia Limited, and Toyota Kreditbank GmbH. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Toyota's ratings are supported by its economies of scale, wide product range, resources to invest in various areas, as well as leadership in hybrid vehicles. Toyota also has a strong balance sheet, which provides considerable buffer against cyclical or FX fluctuations. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company's financial profile, despite a challenging operating environment, will remain commensurate with the current ratings over the next 12 to 18 months.

Fitch does not expect potential margin pressure from the phasing out of subsidies in Japan to erode Toyota's robust profit given continued growth in the US and emerging markets. Strong volume growth has allowed the company to record robust operating profit in the final quarter of the financial year ended March 2012 and the first quarter of the current financial year.

In the US, where the company had lost market share due to lack of inventory, Toyota has been gradually regaining market share in recent months to above 14% from a low of under 11%. The market is showing stronger-than-expected growth, with sales up 15% in the year to August. Fitch expects US, one of Toyota's key markets, to continue to show robust growth over the medium term. It is, however, now a more crowded market with a stronger Detroit 3, and up and coming auto manufacturers such as HMC and VW, which may constrain market share recovery for Japanese automakers.

Toyota exports more than half of its Japanese production, making it most vulnerable among the major three Japanese automakers to a volatile FX environment. The yen has remained stable in the year so far, albeit at a strong 78-80 to the US dollar. While the company remains committed to maintaining domestic production at three million units a year, it is taking steps to shift some of its Japanese production overseas. It is reportedly planning to cut domestic capacity to 3.1 million units by 2014 from the current 3.6 million (3.9 million pre crisis).

TMCC's and its finance affiliates' ratings are equalised with those of Toyota, based on Fitch's belief that TMCC is a core subsidiary to the parent company. Fitch notes that the parent has provided implicit and explicit support to TMCC and would be expected to continue to do so in times of financial distress. TMCC's ratings also reflect the sound credit quality of its receivables portfolio, its improving operating performance, diversified funding mix and a solid liquidity profile.

List of rating actions:

Toyota

Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'

Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

TMCC, Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V., Toyota Credit Canada Inc., Toyota Finance Australia Limited; and Toyota Kreditbank GmbH

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

-Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'

-Existing short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-Ongoing weak profitability due to steeper-than-expected deterioration in industry fundamentals

-Negative free cash flow for more than two years

-Erosion in Toyota's competitive strengths such as in its scale, breadth of product line-up, and hybrid vehicles

Positive: Positive rating actions are unlikely in the short- to medium-term given the company's vulnerability to FX movements and the cyclicality of the automobile industry.