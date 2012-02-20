版本:
TEXT-S&P Rates Global Counterparty -- Pg. 22

Feb 20 -Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--" indicates not rated.

Long-Term Short-Term

Issuer Rating Outlook Rating

Aargauische Kantonalbank AAA Stable A-1+

African Development Bank AAA Stable A-1+

Asian Development Bank AAA Stable A-1+

Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V. AAA Neg A-1+

Bank of Canada AAA Stable A-1+

Bank of England AAA Stable A-1+

Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank AAA Stable A-1+

Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt AAA Stable A-1+

Business Development Bank of Canada AAA Stable A-1+

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec AAA Stable A-1+

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. AAA Stable A-1+

Caribbean Development Bank AAA Stable A-1+

Council of Europe Development Bank AAA Neg A-1+

EUROFIMA European Company for the Financing of

Railroad Rolling Stock AAA Stable A-1+

European Atomic Energy Community AAA Neg A-1+

