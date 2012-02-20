TEXT-S&P Rates Global Counterparty -- Pg. 22

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
Feb 20 -Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--" indicates not rated.
Long-Term Short-Term
Issuer Rating Outlook Rating
Aargauische Kantonalbank AAA Stable A-1+
African Development Bank AAA Stable A-1+
Asian Development Bank AAA Stable A-1+
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V. AAA Neg A-1+
Bank of Canada AAA Stable A-1+
Bank of England AAA Stable A-1+
Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank AAA Stable A-1+
Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt AAA Stable A-1+
Business Development Bank of Canada AAA Stable A-1+
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec AAA Stable A-1+
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. AAA Stable A-1+
Caribbean Development Bank AAA Stable A-1+
Council of Europe Development Bank AAA Neg A-1+
EUROFIMA European Company for the Financing of
Railroad Rolling Stock AAA Stable A-1+
European Atomic Energy Community AAA Neg A-1+
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.