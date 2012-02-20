TEXT-S&P: Global telephone ratings -- Pg. 46

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
Feb 20 - Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--"indicates not rated.
Long-Term Short-Term
Issuer Rating
Outlook Rating
Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd. A- Stable --
America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. A- Stable --
American Tower Corp. BB+ Stable --
Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V. B+ Stable --
Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC B+ Stable --
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Axiata Group Bhd. BBB Stable --
Bell Canada
Local Currency BBB+ Stable --
Foreign Currency BBB+ Stable A-2
Block Communications Inc. B+ Stable --
British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC BBB+ Stable --
CCGI Holding Corp. B- Stable --
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CSG Systems International Inc. BB Stable --
Cableuropa S.A.U. B Stable --
Cablevision Systems Corp. BB Stable NR
Cellco Partnership (d/b/a Verizon Wireless) A- Stable A-2
Cequel Communications Holdings I LLC B+ Stable --
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.