TEXT-S&P: Global telephone ratings -- Pg. 46

Feb 20 - Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--"indicates not rated.

Long-Term Short-Term

Issuer Rating

Outlook Rating

Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd. A- Stable --

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. A- Stable --

American Tower Corp. BB+ Stable --

Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V. B+ Stable --

Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC B+ Stable --

Axiata Group Bhd. BBB Stable --

Bell Canada

Local Currency BBB+ Stable --

Foreign Currency BBB+ Stable A-2

Block Communications Inc. B+ Stable --

British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC BBB+ Stable --

CCGI Holding Corp. B- Stable --

CSG Systems International Inc. BB Stable --

Cableuropa S.A.U. B Stable --

Cablevision Systems Corp. BB Stable NR

Cellco Partnership (d/b/a Verizon Wireless) A- Stable A-2

Cequel Communications Holdings I LLC B+ Stable --

