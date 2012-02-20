TEXT-S&P rates Global Gas Utility -- Pg. 45

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
Feb 20 -
Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--" indicates not rated.
Long-Term Short-Term
Issuer Rating Outlook Rating
A2A SpA BBB+ Neg A-2
AGL Resources Inc. BBB+ Stable A-2
ANR Pipeline Co. A- Stable --
APT Pipelines Ltd. BBB Stable --
ATCO Gas Australia LP BBB Stable --
AltaGas Ltd. BBB Stable --
Atlanta Gas Light Co. BBB+ Stable --
Atlantic Richfield Co. A Stable A-1
Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P. B+ Stable --
Atmos Energy Corp. BBB+ Stable A-2
BP Co. North America Inc. A Stable NR
BP Corp. North America Inc. A Stable A-1
BP Finance PLC A- Stable --
BP PLC A Stable A-1
BP Products North America Inc. A Stable --
Bay State Gas Co. BBB- Stable NR
Berkshire Gas Co. BBB Stable --
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. BBB Stable --
Bord Gais Eireann BBB+ Neg A-2
Boston Gas Co. A- Stable NR
British Gas Trading Ltd. A- Stable --
Buckeye Partners L.P. BBB Neg --
Burmah Castrol PLC A Stable A-1
CCS Corp. B Stable --
CNPC Finance (HK) Ltd. A+ Stable --
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.