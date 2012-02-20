版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 20日 星期一 15:35 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Global Gas Utility -- Pg. 45

Feb 20 -

Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--" indicates not rated.

Long-Term Short-Term

Issuer Rating Outlook Rating

A2A SpA BBB+ Neg A-2

AGL Resources Inc. BBB+ Stable A-2

ANR Pipeline Co. A- Stable --

APT Pipelines Ltd. BBB Stable --

ATCO Gas Australia LP BBB Stable --

AltaGas Ltd. BBB Stable --

Atlanta Gas Light Co. BBB+ Stable --

Atlantic Richfield Co. A Stable A-1

Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P. B+ Stable --

Atmos Energy Corp. BBB+ Stable A-2

BP Co. North America Inc. A Stable NR

BP Corp. North America Inc. A Stable A-1

BP Finance PLC A- Stable --

BP PLC A Stable A-1

BP Products North America Inc. A Stable --

Bay State Gas Co. BBB- Stable NR

Berkshire Gas Co. BBB Stable --

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. BBB Stable --

Bord Gais Eireann BBB+ Neg A-2

Boston Gas Co. A- Stable NR

British Gas Trading Ltd. A- Stable --

Buckeye Partners L.P. BBB Neg --

Burmah Castrol PLC A Stable A-1

CCS Corp. B Stable --

CNPC Finance (HK) Ltd. A+ Stable --

