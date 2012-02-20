版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 20日 星期一 17:03 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts 3 large P&C companies in Japan

Feb 20 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc

* Moody's downgrades 3 large P&C companies in Japan

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐