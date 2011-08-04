BRIEF-Moody's asgns Aa3/P-1 rtgs to RBS plc's Connecticut branch

BRIEF-Ford says Jan China vehicle sales -32 pct y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 04 - Royal Bank of Scotland plc (Connecticut branch)
*Moody's assigns Aa3 / P-1 ratings to RBS plc's Connecticut branch
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO, Feb 9 When Argentina launched a tax amnesty program last year to bring billions of dollars back into the country, it found support from an unlikely corner: the banks whose clients had stashed money abroad.