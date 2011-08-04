版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 16:54 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgns Aa3/P-1 rtgs to RBS plc's Connecticut branch

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 04 - Royal Bank of Scotland plc (Connecticut branch)

*Moody's assigns Aa3 / P-1 ratings to RBS plc's Connecticut branch

