TEXT-S&P Summary: Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)

Feb 20 -

Summary analysis -- Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank - 20-Feb-2012

(Sacombank)

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Feb-2012 B+/B B+/B

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) on the bank's "strong" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile to be 'b+'.

Our bank criteria use our banking industry country risk assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Vietnam is 'b'. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk, characterized by a low-income economy, developing financial system, and evolving policy framework. Risk of economic imbalances is very high and the credit risk extremely high, reflecting rapid credit growth, together with low income levels, high private sector credit, and rudimentary underwriting standards. Regarding our industry risk assessment, Vietnam's regulatory standards lag international norms and the central bank is prone to regulatory forbearance. The banking system has a moderate risk appetite, overcapacity, and market distortion. An adequate share of core customer deposits and a low reliance on external funding partially mitigate these weaknesses.

Sacombank's position as the second-largest privately owned bank in Vietnam supports its business position. It accounts for about 3.5% of system loans and 4.5% of deposits. It has an established franchise in the consumer and small and midsize enterprise segments, particularly in Ho Chi Minh and other larger cities in southern Vietnam. We consider Sacombank's management to be progressive, with a focused retail strategy. The bank has significantly improved its product offerings and operational processes through strategic alliances and cooperation with foreign banks and international agencies, including the International Finance Corp. We assess Sacombank's diversity to be generally adequate; like most of its peers, it is domestically focused and the bulk of its revenues come from lending. Given the challenging operating environment, we believe Sacombank will moderate loans growth and attempt to grow fee income by cross-selling to existing customers.

We view Sacombank's capital and earnings as a neutral factor in our assessment. We expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification adjustments to remain about 4% in the next 12-18 months. Our view is also based on our expectation that Sacombank will maintain its dividend policy of paying entirely in stocks.

Sacombank's relatively straightforward business model supports our view that the bank's risk position is "adequate". The bulk of the bank's revenues come from plain-vanilla lending products. We believe that portfolio seasoning will cause Sacombank's nonperforming assets to increase, given the bank's history of rapid loan growth. That said, we believe the bank's defensive strategy to protect its balance sheet and minimize vulnerability to the external environment partially offsets this risk. The bank's generally lower historical loss experience compared with peers' supports our view. We also expect Sacombank to continue to be prudent in and improve its risk management and underwriting standards.

Sacombank's ratio of loans to customer deposits is 76% as of Sept. 30, 2011, better than the industry and good in comparison with larger banks that have a bigger branch network. This strength reflects Sacombank's deposit-taking efforts and effective use of its network to tap retail deposits. The bank's holdings of liquid assets (consisting of cash, interbank lending and government bonds) are sufficient to cover short-term wholesale borrowings.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011