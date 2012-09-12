版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts the class C & D EMEA CMBS notes issued by Windermere VII CMBS plc

Sept 12 Windermere VII CMBS plc

* Moody's downgrades the Class C and D EMEA CMBS Notes issued by Windermere VII CMBS plc

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐