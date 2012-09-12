版本:
BRIEF-Moody's rates BTG Pactual's proposed Colombian Peso-denominated senior notes

Sept 12 Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Cayman Branch

* Moody's assigned a Baa3 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued through Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Cayman Branch under its existing global medium term note program.The rating outlook is stable.

