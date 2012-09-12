BRIEF-Moody's rates BTG Pactual's proposed Colombian Peso-denominated senior notes

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Sept 12 Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Cayman Branch
* Moody's assigned a Baa3 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued through Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Cayman Branch under its existing global medium term note program.The rating outlook is stable.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate