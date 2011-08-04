版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts EMEA CMBS nts in 3 Windermere prgrm transctns

Aug 04 Windermere VII CMBS plc, Windermere IX CMBS (Multifamily) S.A. [WINDEI.UL] & Windermere X CMBS Limited [WINDEJ.UL]

* Moody's downgrades the senior EMEA CMBS Notes in three Windermere programme transactions

