TEXT-Fitch assigns UBS AG's tier 2 subordinated notes final 'BBB-' rating

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS AG's (UBS) USD2bn Tier 2 contingent subordinated notes (ISIN XS0747231362) a final rating of 'BBB-'.
The final rating is in line with the 'BBB-(exp)' expected rating Fitch assigned to the notes on 8 February 2012 (see "Fitch Rates UBS AG's Tier 2 Subordinated Notes 'BBB-(exp)'' at www.fitchratings.com).
The notes contain a non-viability and a capital ratio write-down trigger (5% of the relevant adjusted core capital or common equity Tier 1 ratio including any converted high trigger instruments). Consequently, they qualify as low-trigger progressive capital under Switzerland's currently revised capital requirement framework for the country's largest banks ("too big to fail", TBTF legislation).
The notes are rated three notches below UBS's 'a-' Viability Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" (published 15 December 2011). Under these criteria, Basel III Tier 2 notes with going-concern write-down or conversion triggers (in addition to the standard non-viability trigger) are notched twice from the VR for loss severity and once or twice for non-performance risk.
UBS's ratings are unaffected by this rating action. UBS is rated Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A' with Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR 'F1', Viability Rating 'a-', Support Rating '1' and Support Rating Floor 'A'.
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.