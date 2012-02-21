版本:
TEXT-S&P: Global telephone ratings -- Pg. 46

Feb 21 -

Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--" indicates not rated.

Long-Term Short-Term

Issuer Rating Outlook Rating

Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd. A- Stable --

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. A- Stable --

American Tower Corp. BB+ Stable --

Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V. B+ Stable --

Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC B+ Stable --

Axiata Group Bhd. BBB Stable --

Bell Canada

Local Currency BBB+ Stable --

Foreign Currency BBB+ Stable A-2

Block Communications Inc. B+ Stable --

British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC BBB+ Stable --

CCGI Holding Corp. B- Stable --

