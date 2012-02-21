版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 15:08 BJT

TEXT-S&P:Global transportation rtgs -- Pg. 49

Feb 21 - Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--" indicates not rated.

Long-Term Short-Term

Issuer Rating Outlook Rating

AO Sovcomflot BBB- Neg --

ATAC SpA BBB+ Neg A-2

AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd. BB Stable --

American Commercial Lines Inc. B Stable --

American Petroleum Tankers LLC B- Stable --

American Railcar Industries Inc. B+ Stable --

Autobahnen-und Schnellstrassen-Finanzierungs-AG AA+ Neg A-1+

Aviation Capital Group Corp. BBB Stable --

Avis Budget Car Rental LLC B+ Stable --

Avis Budget Group Inc. B+ Stable --

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐