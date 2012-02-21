TEXT-S&P:Global transportation rtgs -- Pg. 49

Feb 21 - Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--"
indicates not rated.
Long-Term Short-Term
Issuer Rating Outlook Rating
AO Sovcomflot BBB- Neg --
ATAC SpA BBB+ Neg A-2
AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd. BB Stable --
American Commercial Lines Inc. B Stable --
American Petroleum Tankers LLC B- Stable --
American Railcar Industries Inc. B+ Stable --
Autobahnen-und Schnellstrassen-Finanzierungs-AG AA+ Neg A-1+
Aviation Capital Group Corp. BBB Stable --
Avis Budget Car Rental LLC B+ Stable --
Avis Budget Group Inc. B+ Stable --