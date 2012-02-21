TEXT-S&P asgns 'A-' rtg to Swire Pacific's proposed nts

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA' long-term Greater
China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of 10-year
US$300 million in fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Swire
Pacific MTN Financing Ltd.
The notes would be a drawdown under the US$3.5 billion
medium-term notes program that Swire Pacific Ltd.
(A-/Stable/--; cnAA) guarantees. Swire Pacific will use the
notes proceeds for capital expenditure and general working
capital purposes, including refinancing. The rating on the notes
is subject to our review of the final issue documentation.
The rating on Swire Pacific reflects the company's strong
and stable rental income from seasoned investment properties in
Hong Kong, diverse businesses with a good profit record, good
liability management, and strong financial flexibility. Swire
Pacific's large growth appetite, debt-funded expansion, and
modest credit ratios for the current rating moderate these
strengths. The volatile profitability and dividends of Cathay
Pacific Airways Ltd. (44% owned by Swire as of June
2011) also constrain the rating.
The stable outlook reflects Swire Pacific's recurring rental
income and good business diversity with stable cash-generative
businesses. The outlook also reflects the company's steady
progress with the development of its China commercial property
projects and increasing rental income contributions; and
satisfactory dividends from Cathay Pacific.
