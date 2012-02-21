TEXT-S&P asgns 'A-' rtg to Swire Pacific's proposed nts

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA' long-term Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of 10-year US$300 million in fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Swire Pacific MTN Financing Ltd.

The notes would be a drawdown under the US$3.5 billion medium-term notes program that Swire Pacific Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA) guarantees. Swire Pacific will use the notes proceeds for capital expenditure and general working capital purposes, including refinancing. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issue documentation.

The rating on Swire Pacific reflects the company's strong and stable rental income from seasoned investment properties in Hong Kong, diverse businesses with a good profit record, good liability management, and strong financial flexibility. Swire Pacific's large growth appetite, debt-funded expansion, and modest credit ratios for the current rating moderate these strengths. The volatile profitability and dividends of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (44% owned by Swire as of June 2011) also constrain the rating.

The stable outlook reflects Swire Pacific's recurring rental income and good business diversity with stable cash-generative businesses. The outlook also reflects the company's steady progress with the development of its China commercial property projects and increasing rental income contributions; and satisfactory dividends from Cathay Pacific.

