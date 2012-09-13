TEXT-Fitch upgrades Korea's 4 policy FIs to 'AA-'; affirms NH Bank at 'A'

Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Korea's four policy financial institutions, Korea
Finance Corporation (KoFC), Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), Korea
Development Bank (KDB), and Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK)) to Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-' from 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency
has also upgraded their Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs to 'F1+' from 'F1' and revised their
Support Rating Floors to 'AA-' from 'A+'.
Fitch has also affirmed NongHyup Bank's (NH Bank) Long- and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDRs at 'A' and at 'F1' respectively. A full list of rating actions can
be found at the end of this commentary.
The rating upgrade of four policy banks is triggered by the same action on South
Korea's sovereign on 6 September 2012 (see 'Fitch Upgrades Korea's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR to 'AA-'; Outlook Stable at www.fitchratings.com.). The
four key policy financial institutions' (KoFC, KEXIM, KDB and IBK) IDRs are
equalised with South Korea's ratings due to the government's solvency guarantees
for them.
The IDRs of the four key policy financial institutions reflect Fitch's
expectations of an extremely high probability of government support in case of
need. The South Korean government is legally obliged to cover the financial
institutions' losses should the latter's capital reserve funds fail to do so, as
per their respective establishing Acts (Article 31 of KoFC Act; Article 37 of
KEXIM Act; Article 44 of KDB Act; and Article 43 of IBK Act).
The ratings of four policy banks would be directly affected by significant
changes to South Korea's ratings or to the solvency guarantee of their
respective establishing Acts. Fitch views such risks as remote over the
medium-term. The agency also expects that the solvency guarantee clause of KDB
and IBK would remain intact in the foreseeable future despite their ongoing
privatisation process.