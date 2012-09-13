TEXT-Fitch upgrades Korea's 4 policy FIs to 'AA-'; affirms NH Bank at 'A'

Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Korea's four policy financial institutions, Korea Finance Corporation (KoFC), Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), Korea Development Bank (KDB), and Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK)) to Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-' from 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also upgraded their Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs to 'F1+' from 'F1' and revised their Support Rating Floors to 'AA-' from 'A+'.

Fitch has also affirmed NongHyup Bank's (NH Bank) Long- and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs at 'A' and at 'F1' respectively. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The rating upgrade of four policy banks is triggered by the same action on South Korea's sovereign on 6 September 2012 (see 'Fitch Upgrades Korea's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'AA-'; Outlook Stable at www.fitchratings.com.). The four key policy financial institutions' (KoFC, KEXIM, KDB and IBK) IDRs are equalised with South Korea's ratings due to the government's solvency guarantees for them.

The IDRs of the four key policy financial institutions reflect Fitch's expectations of an extremely high probability of government support in case of need. The South Korean government is legally obliged to cover the financial institutions' losses should the latter's capital reserve funds fail to do so, as per their respective establishing Acts (Article 31 of KoFC Act; Article 37 of KEXIM Act; Article 44 of KDB Act; and Article 43 of IBK Act).

The ratings of four policy banks would be directly affected by significant changes to South Korea's ratings or to the solvency guarantee of their respective establishing Acts. Fitch views such risks as remote over the medium-term. The agency also expects that the solvency guarantee clause of KDB and IBK would remain intact in the foreseeable future despite their ongoing privatisation process.