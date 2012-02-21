TEXT-S&P affirms French cable maker Nexans at 'BB+/B';outlook stbl

Feb 21 -

Overview

-- French cable manufacturer Nexans S.A. has announced it will acquire

its U.S.-based counterpart AmerCable Inc. in a cash deal.

-- Despite the acquisition and the negative impact of copper price fluctuations on Nexans' 2011 Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit metrics, we still expect the company to maintain credit metrics commensurate with its current rating, albeit with very tight headroom.

-- We are affirming the 'BB+/B' long- and short-term ratings on Nexans.

-- The stable outlook reflects our views that Nexans can weather a certain degree of economic slowdown, and should maintain solid operating performance in 2012 with no significant cash burn.

Rating Action

On Feb. 21, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on French cable manufacturer Nexans S.A. The outlook is stable.

We also affirmed the 'BB+' ratings on its senior unsecured EUR350 million 5.75% notes due in 2017, EUR212.6 million 4% convertible bonds due in 2016, and EUR280 million 1.5% convertible bonds due in 2013. The '3' recovery ratings on the issues indicate our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The affirmation primarily reflects the fact that we expect Nexans to withstand copper price fluctuations and maintain credit metrics commensurate with our ratings and strong liquidity across the cycle despite its acquisition of U.S.-based AmerCable Inc. (B-/Watch Pos/--). The AmerCable acquisition and weaker-than-expected Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit metrics for 2011 have, in our view, eliminated any headroom for further acquisitions or cash burn in 2012.

We expect Nexans to post positive, although moderate, organic growth and maintain operating margins in 2012 despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, partly because of its geographic and end-market diversity. In our base-case scenario, we assume Nexans will improve funds from operations (FFO) and generate slightly positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012, in turn containing the increase in its debt. We forecast that adjusted FFO to debt will be around 20% at year-end 2012, assuming no major swings in copper prices, and that adjusted debt to equity will be around 40% on the same date.

We expect net debt to increase by around EUR300 million after the completion of the cash acquisitions of both AmerCable and Chinese cable manufacturer Shandong Yanggu, expected in the next few months. Our net debt calculation also includes the EUR200 million provision Nexans recorded in 2011 after it received a statement of objections related to the European Commission's antitrust investigation. This, along with volatile copper prices, weakened Nexans' 2011 credit metrics, especially FFO to debt. On the upside we anticipate that Nexans' has the ability to generate positive FOCF and maintain strong liquidity.

Adjusted FFO to debt fell to 16% as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 35% at year-end 2010, below the 20%-25% range that we consider to be commensurate with our 'BB+' rating. The drop was mostly caused by fluctuations in prices for raw materials. Nexans booked a EUR40 million devaluation in its copper inventories, versus an EUR89 million revaluation in 2010. The deterioration of the adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio also relates to the increase in adjusted debt which includes the reclassification of the EUR200 million antitrust provision as debt. However, Nexans FOCF was positive in the second half of 2011 and only marginally negative for the full year, in line with our expectations. Likewise, the company's adjusted debt-to-equity ratio, while deteriorating to 37% in 2011, remained below our maximum threshold of 40%.

We view the acquisition of AmerCable as marginally positive for Nexans' business risk profile, as defined by our criteria, as it will help the company to further improve its positions in specialty cables and broaden its geographic diversity. Although AmerCable will represent only a small portion of Nexans' earnings, it should positively affect the Nexan's operating margins as we expect AmerCable to continue to generate double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins in 2012.

The ratings on Nexans also reflect our views of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.

We recognize Nexans' leading positions in competitive segments of the cable industry, growing geographic diversification, the increasing weight of higher-value-added products in total sales, its still-solid capital structure, and its strong liquidity. However, the ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of the cable industry and its exposure to swings in raw material prices, which can have a negative affect on working capital. Additional weaknesses are Nexans' profitability, with a Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin of 5% at the end of 2011, lower than those of most industry peers.

Liquidity

We view Nexans' liquidity profile as "strong," as defined by our criteria. Relevant aspects of the group's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are as follows:

-- Sources of cash are likely to substantially exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months, by 1.5x or more. Cash sources include around EUR800 million of unrestricted cash on Dec. 30, 2011, and EUR50 million of short-term financial assets. We consider these to be cash equivalent, given their highly liquid and low risk features, although they do not strictly meet required criteria of cash and cash equivalent for reporting purposes, as their initial maturity is more than six months. Nexans also has access to an undrawn EUR540 million revolving credit facility (RCF), which was just refinanced, and now matures in December 2017.

-- Our rating assumes Nexans will refinance its convertible bond maturing in January 2013 in the coming weeks under similar terms and conditions to the existing facility. For the purpose of our liquidity analysis, the cash uses include EUR305 million of debt due within one year, even though this is short-term debt we would expect to be rolled over, and the cash outflow related to the EUR200 million fine antitrust fine, as well the cash disbursements related to the acquisitions of AmerCable and Shandong Yanggu.

-- The RCF includes customary financial covenants, including a requirement of a maximum unadjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0x. pro forma for the AmerCable acquisition. Nexans had comfortable headroom under these covenants at the end of 2011 and we anticipate that this will continue to be the case at the end of 2012.

Recovery analysis

The senior unsecured EUR350 million 5.75% notes due in 2017, the EUR212.6 million 4% convertible bonds due in 2016, and the EUR280 million 1.5% convertible bonds due in 2013, all issued by Nexans, are rated 'BB+', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on the company. The issues have a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue and recovery ratings on the unsecured debt take into account our view of limited prior-ranking and pari passu liabilities, the potential for cross-jurisdictional insolvency in the event of a default, and the relatively high level of committed debt facilities that are designed to accommodate nonferrous metals' price volatility.

For the purpose of our recovery analysis, we assume that both convertible bonds are outstanding at the point of default.

In order to determine recoveries, we modeled a default in 2016. At the hypothetical point of default, we estimate the stressed enterprise value of the company to be about EUR1.2 billion, based mainly on a discounted cash flow valuation. The enterprise value available to the creditors reflects a potential leakage of value to structurally senior, minority-interest holders in operating subsidiaries. We continue to see the fully drawn RCF at default ranking pari passu with the unsecured convertible bonds. Assuming that both convertible bonds are not converted into equity prior to default, we estimate that about EUR1.4 billion of unsecured debt (including prepetition interest) will be outstanding at default, leading to recovery prospects in the 50%-70% range and resulting in the recovery rating of '3'.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, Nexans will be able to maintain credit metrics in line with our ratings in 2012 because of its ability to weather a certain degree of potential economic slowdown and maintain solid operating performance throughout 2012.

The acquisitions and weaker FFO generation throughout 2011, however, have eroded any headroom at the current rating level, in our view. Nexans' adjusted credit metrics depend highly on copper prices, but under any price scenario we do not expect the company to burn significant cash, and we have assumed positive FOCF for 2012 under our base case. In addition, our base case factors in only the cash outflow of the recent acquisitions and the EUR200 million fine. Consequently, any negative deviation from our forecasts, such as a deterioration of the economic environment affecting Nexans' cyclical markets, negative FOCF or any large acquisition in the coming 12 months, could lead us to consider a negative rating action.

We view consistently positive FOCF generation and an FFO-to-debt ratio of 20%-25% over the cycle as commensurate with the current rating. We also expect the debt-to-capital ratio to remain below 40% at all times.

We might consider a positive rating action on Nexans if the company reduced its post-acquisitions-adjusted debt through FOCF generation and improved its profitability significantly over the coming years, although we consider this to be unlikely at this stage.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Nexans S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B

Senior Unsecured

EUR350 mil 5.75% nts due 05/02/2017 BB+

Recovery Rating 3

EUR212.6 mil 4.% Convertible due BB+

01/01/2016

Recovery Rating 3

EUR280 mil 1.5% callable bnds BB+

Convertible due 01/01/2013

Recovery Rating 3