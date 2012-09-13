TEXT-S&P Summary: NIKE Inc.

Sept 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- NIKE Inc. ------------------------------------- 13-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: Oregon

Primary SIC: Footwear, except

rubber, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 653922

Mult. CUSIP6: 654106

Mult. CUSIP6: 6541E0

Mult. CUSIP6: 6541E1

Mult. CUSIP6: 6541E4

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Jun-2005 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

19-Apr-1999 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Beaverton, Ore.-based NIKE Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the company's business risk profile continues to be "strong," with top market positions in its core global markets, good geographic diversification, and continued solid operating performance despite global economic and foreign exchange headwinds. In addition, we continue to consider NIKE's financial risk profile to be "modest" because of its strong credit metrics and exceptional liquidity position.

We believe NIKE's market position will remain strong as it continues to be the world's largest seller of athletic footwear and athletic apparel. The company's market position is more than twice that of its nearest competitor. While intense competition from adidas Group and from smaller domestic and international industry participants will continue, we believe NIKE is well positioned to continue to capture global market share because of the strength of the NIKE brand. We expect the company will also continue to have strong geographic diversification with international sales representing 58% of fiscal 2012 sales. The company also offers some diversification by product, which also includes active sports apparel, athletic bags and equipment, and a line of dress and casual footwear. However, we believe NIKE will continue to be exposed to changing consumer preferences in the very competitive and marketing-intensive athletic footwear and apparel industry.

While we expect NIKE to continue maintaining its historically conservative financial policies, we acknowledge the significant influence and substantial control exercised by Philip Knight, co-founder and chairman of the board. Mr. Knight, 72, controls the right to elect a majority of the board, which has several long-tenured directors of a similar age. Adequate succession planning and an effective board renewal process are important counterweights to the influence naturally wielded by a controlling shareholder. We are uncertain what changes to financial policy might result if Mr. Knight relinquished control.

We also expect NIKE's credit measures to remain very strong despite modest operating margin erosion due primarily to higher production cost. For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2012, NIKE's adjusted total debt to EBITDA leverage was low at 0.6x, and its funds from operations (FFO) to debt cash flow metric strong at over 145%. The credit metrics continue to be strong relative to our indicative ratios for a "modest" financial risk profile, which includes debt to EBITDA leverage of 1.5x to 2.0x and FFO to debt cash flow of 45% to 60%. However, we believe they support the highly competitive nature of the company's business, susceptibility of its products to changing consumer preference, and variable global economic conditions. In particular, our forecast for fiscal 2013 includes the following assumptions:

-- We forecast a continued weak economic recovery in the U.S. for the remainder of 2012 and 2013, the European recession continuing through 2012 with only a slight recovery in 2013, and slowing growth in Asian regions.

-- The company's operating performance remains sound despite still weak global economic conditions. Nike's operating performance was good through the recent recession.

-- We estimate sales growth to moderate to the mid- to high-single-digit area for fiscal 2013, incorporating the company's "futures" ordering program and foreign exchange headwinds.

-- Adjusted EBITDA margins will remain in the 15% area as we expect the company to benefit from declining input costs, including the cost of cotton, to filter through the company's sales cycle until the later part of calendar 2012.

-- We expect operating cash flow to remain in the $2 billion area for fiscal 2013, particularly as the company's working capital investment declines with lower product cost.

-- Share repurchases will remain in line with historical levels for the past few years and continue to be funded with operating cash flow or excess cash on the balance sheet.

-- The impact from the planned divesture of its Cole Haan and Umbro businesses will be modest given the small size (combined sales of $767 million for fiscal 2012) and lack profitability of these businesses relative to the overall business.