TEXT-S&P Summary: NIKE Inc.

Summary analysis -- NIKE Inc. ------------------------------------- 13-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: Oregon
Primary SIC: Footwear, except
rubber, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Jun-2005 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
19-Apr-1999 A/A-1 A/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on Beaverton, Ore.-based NIKE Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' view that the company's business risk profile continues to
be "strong," with top market positions in its core global markets, good
geographic diversification, and continued solid operating performance despite
global economic and foreign exchange headwinds. In addition, we continue to
consider NIKE's financial risk profile to be "modest" because of its strong
credit metrics and exceptional liquidity position.
We believe NIKE's market position will remain strong as it continues to be the
world's largest seller of athletic footwear and athletic apparel. The
company's market position is more than twice that of its nearest competitor.
While intense competition from adidas Group and from smaller domestic and
international industry participants will continue, we believe NIKE is well
positioned to continue to capture global market share because of the strength
of the NIKE brand. We expect the company will also continue to have strong
geographic diversification with international sales representing 58% of fiscal
2012 sales. The company also offers some diversification by product, which
also includes active sports apparel, athletic bags and equipment, and a line
of dress and casual footwear. However, we believe NIKE will continue to be
exposed to changing consumer preferences in the very competitive and
marketing-intensive athletic footwear and apparel industry.
While we expect NIKE to continue maintaining its historically conservative
financial policies, we acknowledge the significant influence and substantial
control exercised by Philip Knight, co-founder and chairman of the board. Mr.
Knight, 72, controls the right to elect a majority of the board, which has
several long-tenured directors of a similar age. Adequate succession planning
and an effective board renewal process are important counterweights to the
influence naturally wielded by a controlling shareholder. We are uncertain
what changes to financial policy might result if Mr. Knight relinquished
control.
We also expect NIKE's credit measures to remain very strong despite modest
operating margin erosion due primarily to higher production cost. For the
fiscal year ended May 31, 2012, NIKE's adjusted total debt to EBITDA leverage
was low at 0.6x, and its funds from operations (FFO) to debt cash flow metric
strong at over 145%. The credit metrics continue to be strong relative to our
indicative ratios for a "modest" financial risk profile, which includes debt
to EBITDA leverage of 1.5x to 2.0x and FFO to debt cash flow of 45% to 60%.
However, we believe they support the highly competitive nature of the
company's business, susceptibility of its products to changing consumer
preference, and variable global economic conditions. In particular, our
forecast for fiscal 2013 includes the following assumptions:
-- We forecast a continued weak economic recovery in the U.S. for the
remainder of 2012 and 2013, the European recession continuing through 2012
with only a slight recovery in 2013, and slowing growth in Asian regions.
-- The company's operating performance remains sound despite still weak
global economic conditions. Nike's operating performance was good through the
recent recession.
-- We estimate sales growth to moderate to the mid- to high-single-digit
area for fiscal 2013, incorporating the company's "futures" ordering program
and foreign exchange headwinds.
-- Adjusted EBITDA margins will remain in the 15% area as we expect the
company to benefit from declining input costs, including the cost of cotton,
to filter through the company's sales cycle until the later part of calendar
2012.
-- We expect operating cash flow to remain in the $2 billion area for
fiscal 2013, particularly as the company's working capital investment declines
with lower product cost.
-- Share repurchases will remain in line with historical levels for the
past few years and continue to be funded with operating cash flow or excess
cash on the balance sheet.
-- The impact from the planned divesture of its Cole Haan and Umbro
businesses will be modest given the small size (combined sales of $767 million
for fiscal 2012) and lack profitability of these businesses relative to the
overall business.