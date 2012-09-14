TEXT-Fitch: Argento ABCP programme terminated

Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has been notified that Argento Variable Funding Company Limited /Argento Variable Funding Company LLC (Argento) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) programme was terminated on 12 September 2012.
The ABCP had a Short-term rating of 'F1(sf)'. All CP had paid in full before the termination date, and Fitch will no longer provide analytical or rating coverage on this entity.
Argento was sponsored by Lloyds TSB Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') and structured to issue euro and US ABCP with a maximum tenor of 364 days to fund the purchase of eligible assets up to an aggregate programme limit of USD10bn.
More information on Argento is available at www.fitchratings.com.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind