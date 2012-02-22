TEXT-S&P summary: Precision Castparts Corp.

Feb 22 -

Summary analysis -- Precision Castparts Corp. 22-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: Oregon

Primary SIC: Aircraft engines

and engine parts

Mult. CUSIP6: 740189

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Aug-2010 A-/A-1 A-/A-1

02-Aug-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Portland, Ore.-based Precision Castparts Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectations that the company's credit protection measures and liquidity--which are currently exceptionally strong--will remain appropriate for the ratings, even with likely additional debt-financed acquisitions and the highly cyclical nature of the company's core markets. Precision Castparts' leading niche positions in most of its markets, some business diversity, efficient operations, and strong profitability and cash generation also support the ratings. We characterize its business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "modest" according to our criteria.