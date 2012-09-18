TEXT-S&P summary: CTC Media Inc.

Sept 18 -
Summary analysis -- CTC Media Inc. -------------------------------- 18-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: United States
State/Province: Delaware
Primary SIC: Television
broadcasting
stations
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Apr-2008 BB-/B BB-/B
Rationale
The ratings on U.S.-registered Russian media company CTC Media Inc. reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's exposure to the cyclical advertising market in
Russia, modest market position, and limited revenue diversity. The uncertainties related to
Russia's complex regulatory environment, as well restrictions on the ownership of media
companies, also constrain the ratings. We consider these risks to be partly offset by the
company's strong operating performance and sound capital structure. Resilient profitability, a
strong cash-generative profile, and solid headroom in terms financial policy further support the
ratings, in our opinion.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In our revised base-case assessment for 2012-2013, we assume that CTC Media will post
low-single-digit percentage revenue growth in Russian ruble terms. We expect the Russian
advertising market to be negatively affected by weakening macroeconomic conditions, saturation
of consumption in various fast-moving consumer goods segments, and further regulation limiting
beer advertising. We note, however, that reported revenue growth in U.S. dollar terms will
likely be lower, or even negative, depending on the evolution of exchange rates. As the Russian
ruble depreciated in the first half of 2012, CTC Media's 10% revenue growth in domestic currency
converted into just 2% growth in U.S. dollar terms.