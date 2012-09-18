TEXT-S&P summary: CTC Media Inc.

Sept 18 -

Summary analysis -- CTC Media Inc. -------------------------------- 18-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Television

broadcasting

stations

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Apr-2008 BB-/B BB-/B

Rationale

The ratings on U.S.-registered Russian media company CTC Media Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's exposure to the cyclical advertising market in Russia, modest market position, and limited revenue diversity. The uncertainties related to Russia's complex regulatory environment, as well restrictions on the ownership of media companies, also constrain the ratings. We consider these risks to be partly offset by the company's strong operating performance and sound capital structure. Resilient profitability, a strong cash-generative profile, and solid headroom in terms financial policy further support the ratings, in our opinion.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our revised base-case assessment for 2012-2013, we assume that CTC Media will post low-single-digit percentage revenue growth in Russian ruble terms. We expect the Russian advertising market to be negatively affected by weakening macroeconomic conditions, saturation of consumption in various fast-moving consumer goods segments, and further regulation limiting beer advertising. We note, however, that reported revenue growth in U.S. dollar terms will likely be lower, or even negative, depending on the evolution of exchange rates. As the Russian ruble depreciated in the first half of 2012, CTC Media's 10% revenue growth in domestic currency converted into just 2% growth in U.S. dollar terms.