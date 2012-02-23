版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 23日 星期四 15:43 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews for downgrade series 2010-06 repackaged notes of Cloverie PLC

Feb 23 Cloverie P.L.C.

* Moody's reviews for downgrade Series 2010-06 repackaged notes of Cloverie PLC

