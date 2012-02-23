版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 23日 星期四 16:40 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews for downgrade repack notes of ELM B.V. Series 147

Feb 23 ELM B.V.

* Moody's reviews for downgrade repack notes of ELM B.V. Series 147

