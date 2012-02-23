TEXT-Fitch:British American Tobacco's share buybacks rtgs neutral

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings says that UK-based tobacco company
British American Tobacco's (BAT; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2')
announcement that it intends to conduct another share buy back
programme of GBP1.25bn in 2012, raising the amount of annual
spend from 2011's GBP0.75bn has no impact on BAT's ratings.
Fitch believes that, despite this higher spending, BAT's
credit metrics will remain comfortable for the company's 'BBB+'
rating. The company has headroom to absorb a mild deterioration
of credit metrics should its cash flow not fully absorb the
GBP1.25bn disbursement.
As a reference, in its November 2011 rating affirmation
commentary, Fitch stated that "although BAT is not exposed
directly to strong litigation, only through its associate RAI,
an adverse multi-billion-dollar verdict in any tobacco
litigation case or an increase of gross dividend, lease and
pension-adjusted leverage above 2.5x would be negative for the
ratings. Similarly, larger-than-anticipated declines in global
tobacco consumption stemming from adverse regulatory
initiatives, could lead to a downgrade."
The incremental amount of share buyback disbursements for
2012 is partly covered by cash proceeds that BAT will enjoy
during the year by participating to the Reynolds American
(RAI, 'BBB-'/Positive) share buyback programme. BAT's
42% owned associate RAI announced in November 2011 an USD2.5bn
share buyback programme to be completed between January 2012 and
June 2014. Since BAT does not intend to increase its
participation in RAI, it will gradually sell RAI shares on the
market at the pace of RAI's share buyback, expecting to cash, at
current exchange rates, approximately GBP250m during 2012.
Based on preliminary numbers reported today, BAT had net
debt of GBP7.9bn at end-2011, and generated during 2011 EBITDA
of approximately GBP5.9bn and free cash flow (excluding working
capital movements) of GBP1.1bn, yielding a net lease adjusted
debt/operating EBITDAR of approximately 1.4x-1.6x, in line with
Fitch's forecasts and unchanged from 2010.