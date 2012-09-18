TEXT-S&P assigns 'BB' rtg to Amkor sr unsecd nts (recovery: 3)

Sept 18 -
Overview
-- U.S. outsourced semiconductor packaging and test provider Amkor is
issuing $300 million in senior unsecured notes due 2022.
-- We are assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating
to the notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Amkor's credit
measures will remain consistent with a significant financial risk profile over
the typical industry cycle.
Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB'
issue-level rating to Chandler, Ariz.-based Amkor Technology Inc.'s $300
million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We also assigned a '3' recovery
rating to the senior unsecured notes, indicating a meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
The 'BB' corporate credit rating on Amkor remains unchanged. The rating
outlook is stable.