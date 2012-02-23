TEXT-S&P revises outlook on CDW LLC to pos; B corp. credit rtg affirmed

Feb 23 -

Overview

-- CDW, a leading North American reseller of IT products and services, reported revenues of $9.6 billion in fiscal 2011, up 9.1% from the prior-year period, and strong EBITDA growth.

-- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our ratings on the company, including our 'B' corporate credit rating.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that revenue and earnings growth momentum will enable CDW to achieve sustainable leverage below 6x.

Rating Action

On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Vernon Hills, Ill.-based CDW Corp. to positive from stable. In addition, we affirmed all our ratings on the company, including our 'B' corporate credit ratings. The outlook revision reflects CDW's strong revenue growth, consistent profitability and improving financial risk profile.