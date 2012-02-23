版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 23日 星期四 22:26 BJT

TEXT-S&P summary: FLIR Systems Inc.

Feb 23 -

Summary analysis -- FLIR Systems Inc. - 23-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Oregon

Mult. CUSIP6: 302445

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Aug-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

31-May-2005 NR/-- NR/--

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐