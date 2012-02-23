版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 23日 星期四 22:35 BJT

TEXT-S&P Ratings - Daimler North America Corp.

Feb 23 -

Ratings -- Daimler North America Corp. - 23-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 233835

Mult. CUSIP6: 23383F

Mult. CUSIP6: 23384D

Mult. CUSIP6: 23384E

Mult. CUSIP6: 23384F

Mult. CUSIP6: 2338E4

Mult. CUSIP6: 2338E6

Mult. CUSIP6: 2338E7

Mult. CUSIP6: 2338E8

Mult. CUSIP6: 2338E9

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Feb-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

18-Jun-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

14-Apr-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

10-Aug-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Daimler AG

Rating Rating Date

EUR1.25 bil 4.375% med-term nts due

03/21/2013 A- 23-Feb-2012

3(A)3 CP prog auth amt US$0 mil A-2 26-Feb-2001

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐