TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on Dureve Class A & C CDO nts; class B afrmd

-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis of Dureve's performance, applying our 2012 CDO of structured finance criteria and 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- Following our analysis, we have lowered our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and C-1 notes, and affirmed our rating on the class B notes.

-- Dureve is a retranching of EUROMAX V ABS' class A-1 floating-rate notes due 2095.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Dureve Ltd.'s class A-1, A-2, and C-1 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class B notes (see list below).

Dureve is a CDO, retranching EUROMAX V ABS PLC's class A-1 floating-rate notes due 2095.

On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in this transaction (see "Ratings On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Criteria Update," published on March 19, 2012). This followed the application of our 2012 collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of structured finance (SF) criteria, which became effective on March 19, 2012 (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012).