2012年 9月 19日

BRIEF-Moody's asgns a B2 rtg to UPC Holding's EUR 600 million senior notes due 2022

Sept 19 UPC Holding BV

* Moody's assigns a B2 rating to UPC Holding's EUR 600 million Senior Notes due 2022

