公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 14:48 BJT

BRIEF- Moody's withdraws Euro MTN program rating of JX Holdings

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency) Aug 11 - Nippon Oil (USA) Limited, Nippon Oil Finance (Netherlands) B.V. [NPOILB.UL] *Moody's withdraws Euro MTN program rating of JX Holdings subsidiaries

