BRIEF- Moody's withdraws Euro MTN program rating of JX Holdings

BRIEF-RPX Corp appoints Martin Roberts as interm CEO
* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the ratings agency) Aug 11 - Nippon Oil (USA) Limited, Nippon Oil Finance (Netherlands) B.V. [NPOILB.UL] *Moody's withdraws Euro MTN program rating of JX Holdings subsidiaries
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files 32.2 million of common units offering offered by selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jT02MY) Further company coverage:
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage: