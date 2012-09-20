版本:
BRIEF-Moody's cuts PagesJaunes to B3 from B2

Sept 20 PagesJaunes Groupe S.A ("PagesJaunes")& PagesJaunes Finance & Co. S.C.A

* Moody's today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default (PDR) of PagesJaunes Groupe S.A (PagesJaunes), and the rating of the EUR350 million senior secured notes due 2018 issued by PagesJaunes Finance & Co. The rating outlook is developing.

