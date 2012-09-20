版本:
BRIEF-Moody's revises Jones Group's outlook to negative

Sept 20 Jones Group, Inc

* Moody's affirmed Jones Group, Inc.'s ("Jones") Ba2 Corporate Family and Probability of Default Ratings and SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. Moody's also assigned a Ba3 rating to the company's proposed $100 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2019. The rating outlook was revised to negative from stable.

