BRIEF-Moody's rates Mitel's credit facilities B1; CFR remains B3 stable

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 Mitel Networks Corporation
* Moody's rated Mitel Networks Corporation's (Mitel's) new $330 million credit facilities B1. The company's corporate family rating (CFR) was affirmed at B3, its speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-4 and its probability of default rating (PDR) was revised to Caa1 from B3.
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.