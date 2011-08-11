BRIEF-Moody's asgns a MIG1 rtg to city of Lowell's GOS notes

BRIEF-Haemonetics reports Q3 EPS $0.30
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct
(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 11 - The City of Lowell (MA) *Moody's assigns a MIG1 rating to the City of Lowell's (MA) $2.6 million General Obligation State aid anticipation notes
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company will be unable to regain compliance with its sec periodic reporting requirements by February 23, 2017 deadline set by panel