BRIEF-Moody's asgns a MIG1 rtg to city of Lowell's GOS notes

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 11 - The City of Lowell (MA) *Moody's assigns a MIG1 rating to the City of Lowell's (MA) $2.6 million General Obligation State aid anticipation notes

