TEXT-Fitch cuts Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No.1 plc

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No.1 plc's
notes, as follows:
GBP238.1m class A (XS0027160018): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP23.8m class B (XS02716505148): downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook
Stable
The downgrades are driven by the continued deterioration in the portfolio's
performance. Since the last rating action in September 2011 gross rents have
fallen GBP0.7m to GBP24m, whilst the securitised interest coverage ratio (ICR)
has reduced to 1.44x from 1.58x.
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that the transactions performance is unlikely
to improve by loan maturity in October 2013, at which point a difficult and
protracted workout is likely to follow. The Fitch senior and whole loan to value
ratios (LTVs) are 87.5% and 138.6%, respectively.
The transaction's collateral mainly comprises large secondary assets let to
financially strong tenants, but with short remaining lease terms. In assets with
these characteristics Fitch has assumed low renewal probabilities and long void
periods upon vacancy.
Fitch continues to observe weak occupier and investor demand for large
non-London secondary assets. Some examples of prolonged vacancy within the
transaction include the Melton Enterprise Park, a 37,254sqm distribution centre
that has remained vacant and non-income producing for over three years.
Fitch believes the transaction will not default before loan maturity in October
2013. The whole loan ICR has fallen to 0.85x. However, since a non payment of
the subordinated debt does not constitute an event of default for the
securitised senior loan, there is limited scope for the servicer, Morgan Stanley
Mortgage Servicing Ltd ('CSS2-'), to proactively intervene prior to loan
maturity (for example, by enforcing the senior loan security). The subordinated
class C lender benefits from a full cash sweep, however as the whole loan ICR is
below 1.0x both the B and C lenders are currently exposed to interest
shortfalls.
Fitch has seen limited evidence that the sponsor, Fordgate, is willing to inject
the significant amounts of capex required to improve the assets' quality.
Instead it appears that the sponsor's approach to value preservation is via
trying to entice tenants to renew leases. Although this strategy may prevail and
only minimal tenant incentives may be required to keep stable occupancy levels,
the risk is that if tenants do leave the assets will remain non-income producing
for a considerable time.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.