TEXT-Fitch cuts Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No.1 plc

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No.1 plc's notes, as follows:

GBP238.1m class A (XS0027160018): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP23.8m class B (XS02716505148): downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

The downgrades are driven by the continued deterioration in the portfolio's performance. Since the last rating action in September 2011 gross rents have fallen GBP0.7m to GBP24m, whilst the securitised interest coverage ratio (ICR) has reduced to 1.44x from 1.58x.

The ratings reflect Fitch's view that the transactions performance is unlikely to improve by loan maturity in October 2013, at which point a difficult and protracted workout is likely to follow. The Fitch senior and whole loan to value ratios (LTVs) are 87.5% and 138.6%, respectively.

The transaction's collateral mainly comprises large secondary assets let to financially strong tenants, but with short remaining lease terms. In assets with these characteristics Fitch has assumed low renewal probabilities and long void periods upon vacancy.

Fitch continues to observe weak occupier and investor demand for large non-London secondary assets. Some examples of prolonged vacancy within the transaction include the Melton Enterprise Park, a 37,254sqm distribution centre that has remained vacant and non-income producing for over three years.

Fitch believes the transaction will not default before loan maturity in October 2013. The whole loan ICR has fallen to 0.85x. However, since a non payment of the subordinated debt does not constitute an event of default for the securitised senior loan, there is limited scope for the servicer, Morgan Stanley Mortgage Servicing Ltd ('CSS2-'), to proactively intervene prior to loan maturity (for example, by enforcing the senior loan security). The subordinated class C lender benefits from a full cash sweep, however as the whole loan ICR is below 1.0x both the B and C lenders are currently exposed to interest shortfalls.

Fitch has seen limited evidence that the sponsor, Fordgate, is willing to inject the significant amounts of capex required to improve the assets' quality. Instead it appears that the sponsor's approach to value preservation is via trying to entice tenants to renew leases. Although this strategy may prevail and only minimal tenant incentives may be required to keep stable occupancy levels, the risk is that if tenants do leave the assets will remain non-income producing for a considerable time.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.