TEXT-S&P summary: Aspen Group

Sept 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Aspen Insurance U.K. Ltd. --------------------- 21-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Management

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jun-2002 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based Aspen Insurance U.K. Ltd. (Aspen Insurance U.K.) and Bermuda-based Aspen Bermuda Ltd. (Aspen Bermuda)--the core subsidiaries of Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (Aspen or the group)--reflect Aspen's strong capitalization, strong competitive position, and strong enterprise risk management (ERM), particularly in risk modelling and catastrophe management. These factors are partially offset, however, by the group's volatility in operating performance from continued exposure to high-severity catastrophic losses, as well as the execution risks associated with Aspen's strategic emphasis on growing scale, particularly in the U.S., in a challenging operating environment.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views Aspen's capitalization as strong. It is supported by very strong capital adequacy as measured by Standard & Poor's capital model, prudent reserves, and strongly rated reinsurance cover. The group actively manages its capital base as evidenced by willingness to repurchase shares when operating above its capital buffer, and also its ability to raise capital when favorable opportunities arise. This happened in April 2012, when Aspen issued perpetual preference shares. We expect capital adequacy to be sufficient to support any medium-term growth plans. Quality of capital is considered good, given the group's track record of positive development on loss reserves and a conservative investment portfolio.

Aspen has a strong competitive position by virtue of its position as a leading (re)insurance group with a diverse product and platform offering. It is a recognized leader and provides meaningful capacity in many of the classes that it underwrites. Aspen continues to develop its competitive position by increasing volumes in recently established (re)insurance classes and further developing its newer platforms in the U.S., Continental Europe, and the regional U.K. market, among others. In our view, this improves the balance of its risk and earnings profile, which historically had a property catastrophe bias. The diversified platform allows the group to write materially larger volumes of business if market conditions improve significantly.

Standard & Poor's considers Aspen's ERM to be strong and of high importance to the ratings. The major factors supporting the overall assessment are a strong risk management culture, strong strategic risk management, strong controls for insurance and reinsurance risks, strong risk models, and strong catastrophe risk controls. We regard Aspen's approach to risk modelling as particularly strong compared with most peers. In our view, Aspen has a robust understanding of available catastrophe models, their differences and limitations, and uses this to improve the quantification and monitoring of its catastrophe risk exposure.

Aspen's historical operating performance has been strong, but with significant volatility driven by the group's exposure to high-severity, low-frequency loss events. Based on our analysis, the 10-year weighted-average combined ratio is 94%, return on revenue (RoR) is 15.2%, and return on equity (RoE) is 8.7%. This level of performance is broadly in line with Aspen's similarly rated peer group in Bermuda and in the London Market, but marginally worse than the global reinsurance average. That said, the group has missed its own target limits on downside volatility. Aspen continues to have exposure to high-severity catastrophic losses, which can lead to earnings volatility, as seen in 2011, 2008, and 2005. Performance for 2011 was impeded by catastrophe events in Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and Thailand, which together contributed $486 million in catastrophe losses resulting in a $106 million net loss for the group. These losses represent nearly 17% of Aspen's 2010 year-end equity and contributed 26% to the 2011 combined ratio of 116%. These losses were broadly in line with the average loss for Aspen's peers in Bermuda and the London market. Concerns around Aspen's exposure to catastrophic losses are managed by the group's catastrophe risk controls, which we view as strong.

Aspen achieved a 90% combined ratio in the first half of 2012, underscored by benign catastrophe activity for the industry. Therefore, our base case anticipates a combined ratio of below 95% for the year with a catastrophe load of $135 million for the rest of the year, representing about 7% of the combined ratio. The group has a good track record of prior-year releases, including over $60 million of releases in the first half of 2012; should this continue (see "Reserving"), the combined ratio could improve by another 1 or 2 percentage points. In addition, we expect that attritional losses will remain broadly in line with recent years', and that newer lines will begin to perform more in line with established units on a risk-adjusted basis.

Aspen has targeted expansion of its operating platform by entering new markets and new lines of business, so as to diversify away from its original property reinsurance focus. The group is striving to develop new platforms, including the U.S. admitted business, a Swiss-based branch, and a U.K. regional network. These new platforms are developing and the teams are in place; however, the risks of successful execution remain. Execution has been difficult so far, particularly the establishment of the U.S platform, which is yet to achieve the scale necessary to cover expenses and generate profits for the group. In addition, a number of the classes Aspen has entered remain at a difficult point in the pricing cycle, which generates greater risk of underperformance as the company strives to gain additional volumes and achieve greater scale in these new lines. This is somewhat mitigated by the group's strong underwriting risk controls.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We expect the group's operating performance to continue to be strong, and in line with similarly assessed peers. The stable outlook also anticipates Aspen's capital adequacy will remain very strong. We expect the newer lines to increase their contribution to group earnings and to show improvement in year-over-year performance; we would view material underperformance in these lines negatively, as this would cast doubt over the sustainability of the group's growth plans and could lead us to reassess our view of the group's underwriting risk controls. We expect the focus of Aspen's management on delivering growth of the U.S. platform to yield results, with substantial progress toward achieving the break-even level, within the rating horizon.

We do not anticipate raising the ratings over the rating horizon. In the longer term, positive rating movement depends on successful execution of the group's diversification strategy, evidenced by new units achieving sufficient scale to cover expenses and performing at least in line with the more-established units on a risk-adjusted basis over time.

Any event leading to significant erosion of capital outside of the company's risk tolerances, or a material drag on earnings from continued underperformance of new lines of business, could lead us to consider lowering the rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009