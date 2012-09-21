TEXT-S&P asgns prelim rtg to Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt covered bonds

Sept 21 -
-- We are assigning a preliminary 'AA+' long-term rating to Norway-based
Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt's outstanding covered bonds issued under the
Norwegian covered bond legislation. The outlook is stable.
-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of primarily first-lien loans
secured on residential properties in Norway.
-- The credit quality of the cover pool assets reflects the issuer's
focus on prime residential mortgages, but the rating is constrained by the
'BBB+' long-term rating on the issuer and because the program is assessed as
category 2 under our criteria.
-- We have assigned the preliminary rating based on our criteria for
rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying
these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds
in this program may be affected as a result of this review.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a preliminary 'AA+' long-term credit
rating to Norway-based Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS's (GBB) outstanding covered bonds issued
under the Norwegian covered bond legislation.
The rating will apply to all outstanding issuances of Norwegian
legislation-enabled covered bonds "Obligasjoner med fortrinsrett" (OMF) issued
by GBB. The outlook is stable (see list below).
Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate
payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.