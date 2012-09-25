版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 15:59 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places CGG Veritas' ratings on review for downgrade

Sept 25 Compagnie Generale De Geophysique-Veritas and CGGVeritas Services, Inc.

* Moody's places CGG Veritas' ratings on review for downgrade

