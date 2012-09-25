版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns provisional (P)Baa2 rating to GIC Funding Limited

Sept 25 GIC Funding Limited

* Moody's assigned a long-term provisional rating of (P)Baa2 to senior unsecured notes to be issued by GIC Funding Limited - a fully owned special-purpose vehicle of the Kuwait-based Gulf Investment Corporation. GIC Funding Limited has been listed as additional issuer under Gulf Investment Corporation's existing $2.5 billion Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) programme. The rating carries a stable outlook.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐