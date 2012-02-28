TEXT-Fitch affirms Sherwood Castle Funding series

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sherwood Castle Funding credit card master trust's notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The affirmations follow a review of the transactions, including a detailed analysis of current performance, expectations for future performance as well as a review of the structural features.

The trust charge-off rate as at January 2012 was 9.6% compared with 10.5% at the end of 2010. 60-180 Delinquency rates also declined to 4.35% in January 2012 from 5.1% in December 2010. Yield rate performance has been favourable and the monthly payment rate (MPR) has been robust over the past 12 months. The reported yield rate and MPR for January 2012 were 27.4% and 15.7%, respectively.

Excess spread was high throughout 2011 for notes from each of the outstanding series and no trapping levels were breached in the past year. The three-month average excess spread for the outstanding series are Series 2004-1: 13.4%, Series 2004-2: 13.5%, Series 2005-1: 13.7%.

The transaction is structured with a revolving period followed by a controlled accumulation period. Series 2005-1 has already entered the controlled accumulation period and accumulated GBP118m of funds within two months, one-third of the note balance of the series.

Fitch tested the performance against base case expectations of 10% for charge-off rate, 21% for yield and 13% for MPR and concluded there is a clear evidence of an improvement in the performance over the last year. Taking into consideration the increased seller share of the trust, the improved performance and accumulated funds for Series 2005-1, Fitch has revised the Outlooks on the class C notes to Stable from Negative.

The transactions are securitisations of VISA, MasterCard and American Express credit card receivables originated by Capital One (Europe) plc (formerly Capital One Bank (Europe) plc) in the UK. Capital One (Europe) is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Capital One Bank (USA), National Association ('A-'/RWN/'F1').