TEXT-S&P summary: Rexam PLC

Feb 28 -
Summary analysis -- Rexam PLC ---------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Converted paper
products, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Feb-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
22-Feb-2006 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based consumer packaging group Rexam PLC reflect Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.
Rexam's key business strengths include its leading market positions in the
relatively recession-resistant, albeit mature and competitive, U.S. and
European consumer packaging industries, and its broad geographic footprint. We
view the group's profitability as robust, with a Standard & Poor's-adjusted
EBITDA margin of about 16% for full-year 2011 (based on preliminary results).
Relative weaknesses are customer concentration, the ongoing management of
exposure to volatile input costs, and cash flow credit measures at what we
consider the lower end of the "intermediate" category. In addition, Rexam has
a high degree of customer concentration, with The Coca-Cola Co.
(A+/Positive/A-1) and its affiliated bottlers accounting for a material,
albeit reduced, proportion of sales.
Our view of Rexam's financial risk profile reflects the group's robust free
operating cash flow (FOCF) generation, and "adequate" liquidity profile.
Rexam's credit metrics have improved following the $360 million sale of its
Closures division in September 2011 and good FOCF generation in recent years.
However, we believe that there is some uncertainty relating to the
sustainability of such improved metrics over the medium to longer term,
primarily from a financial policy perspective. In our view, this uncertainty
acts as a constraint on the ratings. We continue to view Rexam's financial
policy as moderate, rather than conservative, reflecting the group's
acquisitive history and shareholder orientation.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We forecast that Rexam will report an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 16% in
2012, following a resilient performance in 2011. Our base-case scenario
assumes that Rexam's volumes will grow at a low-single-digit rate overall in
2012. In addition, we forecast volume increases modestly above GDP growth in
Rexam's core European and South American beverage can markets, but slight
volume declines in the U.S. beverage can market due to the weak U.S. soft
drinks market.
In our view, cost savings (a reported GBP35 million in 2011, with a further GBP30
million targeted in 2012) should enable Rexam to maintain its current
(absolute) level of operating performance in 2012, despite considerable cost
pressures. These cost pressures include increased aluminum conversion costs in
Europe and elevated energy and freight costs worldwide. The operating
performance of the plastic packaging division was weak in 2011, particularly
in the U.S., due to high and volatile plastic resin prices pressuring input
costs, and volumes that were lower than the group expected. In our view,
market conditions in the plastic packaging sector are likely to remain
difficult in 2012, and further macroeconomic uncertainty remains a key
downside risk to our forecast.
We believe Rexam's operating performance has the potential for further
improvement in 2013, when the group expects U.S. beverage can volumes to
recover from contracts lost in 2011. This should boost asset utilization in
the U.S., where it is currently low (a reported 80%, versus 95% in Western
Europe).
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
Adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011, based on Rexam's
preliminary results. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was about
33%, although we note that this ratio remains at the lower end of the
"intermediate" financial risk profile category.
We believe these improved credit metrics are sustainable in 2012, based on
management's stated commitment to operate at a lower level of debt, alongside
generally stable end-market demand and cost pass-through provisions in
existing contracts. However, Rexam's credit metrics are in our view unlikely
to improve much further. This is because any excess cash--for example, from
the likely divestment of its underperforming Personal Care division, which is
now up for sale--is unlikely to be used to reduce net debt. Rather, we believe
it would likely be returned to shareholders or reinvested in the business
through bolt-on (less than GBP200 million) acquisitions.
Liquidity
The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We assess Rexam's liquidity as
"adequate" under our criteria, reflecting committed credit facilities that
sufficiently cover debt maturities over the next 12 months. However, more than
GBP1 billion of bonds mature in the next 16 months (in March and June 2013). Our
liquidity assessment also reflects the significant headroom under financial
covenants and our view that the group is likely to remain cash flow positive
over the near term.
We calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than
3x over the next 12 months.
Rexam's liquidity resources as of Dec. 31, 2011, consisted of:
-- On-balance-sheet cash of GBP412 million. However, we consider about GBP200
million of this to be required for ongoing operations, leaving surplus cash of
GBP212 million.
-- Availability under various committed credit facilities of more than
GBP800 million, which mature in 2016.
-- Continued positive discretionary cash flow (DCF) generation, as we
anticipate in our base-case financial forecast. Rexam generated DCF of about
GBP130 million in 2011.
This compares with only minor short-term, but significant medium-term, debt
maturities, as detailed above. Capital expenditures represent another
significant call on Rexam's cash (about GBP300 million in 2012). Such
expenditures include capacity expansion in Finland, Brazil, India, and
Austria, although we note some flexibility in these plans. Other uses of
liquidity include increased dividend and pensions payments.
The group's credit facilities include financial covenants, with which it is
likely to remain in compliance, in our view. These covenants cover a ratio of
net debt to EBITDA of not more than 3.5x and a ratio of EBITA to net interest
payable of not less than 2.75x. Net debt is calculated at average exchange
rates, which reduces the risk of currency fluctuation.
Rexam's credit facilities include a step-up coupon if the rating on the group
falls below investment grade. The interest margin for these facilities also
varies depending on the level of the group's ratio of net debt to EBITDA.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Rexam should maintain its current
credit metrics, despite highly volatile input costs, due to stable demand and
cost pass-through provisions in its contracts. Furthermore, continued cost
savings should enable Rexam to maintain its current level of operating
performance in a scenario of low-single-digit volume growth and robust
operating margins.
We believe upside rating potential is more likely than rating downside, and
could arise from a sustained improvement in credit metrics to a level that
aligns more comfortably with an "intermediate" financial risk profile over the
medium term. In our view, a positive rating action would also depend on
evidence of the group's willingness to maintain improved credit metrics
through its financial policy and strategy.
We could consider taking a negative rating action if the group demonstrates a
more aggressive financial policy. This could arise, for example, if Rexam were
to pay a high dividend or complete a material acquisition that increases debt
leverage above levels that we view as commensurate with the current ratings.
