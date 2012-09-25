版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:MTS's loss of its business in Uzbekistan is rating neutral

Sept 25 Mobile TeleSystems OJSC

* Moody's has today said that the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and stable outlook of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) are unaffected by the recent confiscation of assets of its wholly-owned Uzbek subsidiary Uzdunrobita LLC. At the same time, Moody's views the loss of cash-generating Uzbek business as moderately credit negative for MTS.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐