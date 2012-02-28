TEXT-S&P summary: Radiation Therapy Services Inc.

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Radiation Therapy Services Inc.

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/--

Rationale

The ratings on Fort Myers, Fla.-based oncology services provider Radiation Therapy Services reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that revenue growth will be in the low-single-digit area, driven by increased volumes from newly acquired centers partially offset by recent reimbursement cuts. EBITDA margins declined from nearly 20% during the first nine months of 2010 to 18.6% during that same period in 2011. We are expecting modest (100-200 basis points) improvement in margin during 2012. As a result of modestly expanded EBITDA, we believe adjusted debt leverage will decline in 2012 to the 6.0x-7.0x range, however, the company will maintain financial parameters commensurate with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as per our criteria). While not included in our base-case scenario, we believe additional acquisition are a possible given the history of growth thru acquisitions, availability under the company's revolver and the ability to include acquired EBITDA for covenant calculations.

The company's "weak" business risk profile reflects the competitive and fragmented oncology market, reimbursement risk (as evidenced by the 2012 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, which is expected to have an approximate $12 million negative impact to revenues) and geographic concentration. These issues overshadow the growing need for cancer treatment spurred by an aging population, the company's utilization of new technologies, which receive more favorable reimbursement, and its leading positions in its key local markets.

Despite Radiation Therapy's strategy of acquiring sites and replacing conventional radiation treatment with higher reimbursed technologies, we continue to view its business risk profile as "weak". In our opinion, the company has a singular focus within a highly competitive industry. Although doctors use radiation to treat about two-thirds of all cancer cases, the company's sole focus in the oncology market makes it vulnerable to the development of more effective cancer therapies. Continued pressure on volumes from the loss of health care coverage (because of higher unemployment) leading to delayed diagnosis in new patients. The weak economy has also caused a decrease in the level of retiree migration to Florida for the winter, leading to additional pressure on volumes. Although the company expanded its geographic footprint over the past few years (most notably with the Medical Developers acquisition in March of 2011, expected to contribute between 10% and 15% of consolidated EBITDA in the near-term), Florida still accounts for 41% (down from 45% at year-end 2010) of freestanding domestic radiation revenues. Reimbursement, particularly from Medicare (48% of net patient service revenues), remains an ongoing risk.

We view radiation Therapy's financial profile as "highly leveraged," as defined in our criteria. Although revenue and EBITDA have grown for the first nine months of 2011, the company's EBITDA has been behind our expectations because of increased costs related to IT, salary, and billing. Adjusted debt to EBITDA rose from 6.5x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2010, to 7.8x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, partially on the Medical Developers acquisition. We expect adjusted debt leverage to improve slightly from the current 7.8x, largely on modest EBITDA expansion, but remain above 6x for 2012. We do not expect debt repayment, as the company uses cash flow to fund ongoing acquisition activity to expand the business.