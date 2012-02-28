TEXT-S&P Summary: Ryder System Inc.

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Ryder System Inc. ----------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States

State/Province: Florida

Primary SIC: Truck rental and

leasing, no

drivers

Mult. CUSIP6: 783549

Mult. CUSIP6: 78355A

Mult. CUSIP6: 78355B

Mult. CUSIP6: 78355H

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Apr-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

10-May-2000 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Ryder System Inc. (Ryder) reflect our view that, as the economy continues to gradually improve, increased demand for commercial-truck rental and supply chain services will strengthen Ryder's profitability and cash flow over the next few quarters. We believe the company's leading market positions in its major businesses--fleet management solutions and supply chain solutions--will enable it to generate stable cash flow. We expect that funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be in the low- to mid-30% area. The ratings also incorporate Ryder's weaker margin logistics operation, which is exposed to the domestic automotive sector, as well as the cyclicality of its commercial-truck rental business. We categorize the business profile as "satisfactory," financial profile as "intermediate," and liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.