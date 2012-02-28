TEXT-S&P Summary: Ryder System Inc.

Feb 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Ryder System Inc. ----------------------------- 28-Feb-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: Florida
Primary SIC: Truck rental and
leasing, no
drivers
Mult. CUSIP6: 783549
Mult. CUSIP6: 78355A
Mult. CUSIP6: 78355B
Mult. CUSIP6: 78355H
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Apr-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
10-May-2000 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Ryder System Inc. (Ryder) reflect our view
that, as the economy continues to gradually improve, increased demand for commercial-truck
rental and supply chain services will strengthen Ryder's profitability and cash flow over the
next few quarters. We believe the company's leading market positions in its major
businesses--fleet management solutions and supply chain solutions--will enable it to generate
stable cash flow. We expect that funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be in the low-
to mid-30% area. The ratings also incorporate Ryder's weaker margin logistics operation, which
is exposed to the domestic automotive sector, as well as the cyclicality of its commercial-truck
rental business. We categorize the business profile as "satisfactory," financial profile as
"intermediate," and liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.