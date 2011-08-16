版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 16日 星期二 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's ups EUR 277.9m CLO notes of Mercator CLO III Ltd.

Aug 16 Mercator CLO III Limited

* Moody's upgrades EUR 277.9m CLO notes of Mercator CLO III Ltd.

