2011年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Moody's lwrs Travelport's CFR to Caa1;outlook remains neg

Aug 16 Travelport LLC [BLKSTT.UL]

* Moody's lowers Travelport's CFR to Caa1 from B3; outlook remains negative

